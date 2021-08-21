Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Makes New $12.82 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 171,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

