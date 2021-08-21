Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 700 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

