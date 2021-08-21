Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,450.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,493.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

