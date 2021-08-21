Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

