Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Increases By 16.3%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 102.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.72. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by $2.03.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

