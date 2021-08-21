Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 14.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 635,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATIF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATIF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ATIF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

