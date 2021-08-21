Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 19.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
BPTH stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.95.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
