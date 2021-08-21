Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Declines By 14.9%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 315,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 348,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 281,275 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.04 on Friday. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $449.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

