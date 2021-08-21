Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Increases By 15.4%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CBAT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.33. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 138.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 232,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.