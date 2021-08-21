Short Interest in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declines By 17.8%

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 223,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $561.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

