Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Decreases By 18.7%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.