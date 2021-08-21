Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Drops By 14.0%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $46.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

