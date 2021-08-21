Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Drops By 15.2%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock worth $968,864. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

