Short Interest in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Declines By 18.0%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. 511,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,238. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $618.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.