Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Grows By 20.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.64.
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $296.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
