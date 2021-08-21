Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Decreases By 16.3%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 459,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

