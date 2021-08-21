Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Decreases By 19.8%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,068.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89. Nongfu Spring has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.15.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

