Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 17.5%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 81,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWPX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at $672,851.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $336,277. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 169.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

