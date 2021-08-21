Short Interest in Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Increases By 16.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVCF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.