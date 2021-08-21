Short Interest in Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Drops By 19.0%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OPXS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.69. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

