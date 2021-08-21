Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Declines By 15.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 25,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,019,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

