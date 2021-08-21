Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Increases By 16.6%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LRTNF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

LRTNF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

