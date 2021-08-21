Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Drops By 19.3%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

RDHL opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

