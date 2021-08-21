Short Interest in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expands By 14.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,850,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 13,870,000 shares. Approximately 33.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter worth $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ROOT stock remained flat at $$5.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.40. Root has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

