Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Increases By 20.5%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of VRYYF stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. The Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

