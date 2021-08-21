Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Drops By 19.6%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,147,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $965.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.