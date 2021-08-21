SIBCoin Reaches Market Cap of $689,603.12 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $689,603.12 and approximately $4,786.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,743.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.54 or 0.06717888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $692.53 or 0.01420761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00373393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00141671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.47 or 0.00569250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.61 or 0.00352067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00310282 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,363,302 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

