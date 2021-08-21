Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Insider Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 3,615 Shares of Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SIEN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 3,502.14%. Analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

