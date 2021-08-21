Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,935 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $41,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

SIMO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

