Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $19.95 on Friday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.70.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

