Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Sims has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

