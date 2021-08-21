SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,341 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08.

NYSE:SITE opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

