Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori Sells 10,696 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

