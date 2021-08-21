Smartlands Network Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00014198 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and $76,167.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00817079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00104943 BTC.

SLT is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

