Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,425. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.