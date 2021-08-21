Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 13,070 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60.

NYSE SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

