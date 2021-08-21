Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $219.53 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.