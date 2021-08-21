Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.20 ($30.82). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.75 ($30.29), with a volume of 3,549,340 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLE shares. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.60 ($31.29).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.44.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

