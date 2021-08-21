Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.