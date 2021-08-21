SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $18.08

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.08, but opened at $17.14. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 2,658 shares traded.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.