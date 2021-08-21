SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 19,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SOS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,368,543. SOS has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SOS during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

