SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.74

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBND. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,560,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.