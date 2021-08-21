SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 213.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

