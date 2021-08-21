SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.46. 1,777,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,969. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02.

