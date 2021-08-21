Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

