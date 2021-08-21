SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,250,000 after buying an additional 3,451,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,666. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

