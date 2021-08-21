SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,311 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.48. 1,365,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

