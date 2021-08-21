SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 274,699 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,537,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 700,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

