SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after buying an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,705,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

