SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $335,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,350,000 after purchasing an additional 532,185 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,526,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after purchasing an additional 380,697 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,709,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.71 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

